Railways has money for PM-CARES, but not for workers' rail travel: Rahul

Congress leader on Monday hit out at the Central government for charging migrant workers for rail travel during the Covid-19

Citing a media report, said that the Railways is charging migrants for rail tickets at the same time donating money in the

"On the one hand, the Railways is charging ticket fare from migrant workers stranded in various states of the country, on the other hand, the Ministry of Railways is donating Rs 151 crore in PM-CARES Fund. Solve this puzzle!," tweeted in Hindi.

एक तरफ रेलवे दूसरे राज्यों में फँसे मजदूरों से टिकट का भाड़ा वसूल रही है वहीं दूसरी तरफ रेल मंत्रालय पीएम केयर फंड में 151 करोड़ रुपए का चंदा दे रहा है।



जरा ये गुत्थी सुलझाइए! pic.twitter.com/qaN0k5NwpG — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 4, 2020

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi earlier today said that her party will bear the cost for rail travel of every needy migrant worker and labourer to their respective home towns during the





ALSO READ: Raliway board in a huddle as Congress offers to pay for travel of migrants

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has requested the Centre not to charge any amount from migrant labourers for travelling by train to their native places during the coronavirus-enforced "These people have no source of income since last some weeks. Hence, on humanitarian ground, the Centre should not charge them for travelling," he said.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had also expressed his displeasure over Railway's move.