Raj: CM grants Rs 90 cr to expand facilities at Health Sciences University

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

ashok gehlot, rajasthan congress

The state government has approved more than Rs 90 crore to expand facilities at Rajasthan University of Health Sciences and the College of Dental Sciences.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved Rs 91.49 crore for various works and setting up of medical facilities, according to a statement.

Rs 15.55 crore will be spent on building a hostel for 180 women students and Rs 13.39 crore for a hostel (studio apartments) for 70 residents of the College of Dental Sciences in Jaipur. Clinical area will be developed at a cost of Rs 17.46 crore on the hospital building and Rs 8.54 crore on the academic building.

In addition, Rs 19.55 crore will be spent on repair works at Rajasthan University of Health Sciences and Rs 17 crore for purchase medical equipment.

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 15:57 IST

