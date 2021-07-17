Rajasthan govt bans all religious gatherings to curb spread of Covid-19

-
All religious programmes and congregations, including those of the upcoming Kanwar Yatra and Eid-ul-Zuha, have been banned in Rajasthan as part of the state government's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.
As per the notification, even the annual Mudiya Poono Mela, which is organized every year in Mathura's Govardhan area, will not be held this year. Devotees will not be allowed to gather for the Chaturmas festival as well.
The state government has also requested all devotees to worship and offer prayers at home and strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocol.
The Kanwar Yatra was cancelled in Uttarakhand in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for the second year in a row. In Uttar Pradesh, where lakhs of devotees take on the annual pilgrimage, a decision is yet to be taken. Eid-ul-Zuha will be celebrated on July 21.
There are currently 522 active COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, as per the union health ministry. A total of 9,43,788 recoveries and 8,947 deaths have been reported in the state so far.
As many as 2,75,00,622 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state, including 2,23,73,512 first doses and 51,27,110 second doses.
