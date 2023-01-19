Rajasthan govt plans circuit-based masterplan to strengthen tourism infra

The plans a circuit-based masterplan to strengthen the state’s infrastructure, a senior department official has said.



The desert state attracts 20–25 million tourists each year because of its rich heritage, art, and culture.



The proposed masterplan will assess the infrastructure gaps in each circuit, which will help the government prepare for budgetary support.



The focus will be on cleanliness and hygiene at tourist destinations. The department plans to launch social awareness campaigns like Swachh Smarak as well as efforts to set up cleanliness standards at various monuments, wildlife parks, and other tourist places.



The department has also drawn a plan to make tourist sites friendly for the specially-abled.



“Physical infrastructure like walkways, ramps, elevators, and toilets, among other things, will be ensured at major tourist destinations,” the official said.



Besides, wayside amenities such as safe drinking water, clean toilets, a cafeteria, and souvenir shops, among others, will be developed and maintained at tourist sites on a public-private participation basis.



The public works department (PWD) has been asked to ensure last-mile connectivity to tourist destinations with 1 per cent of the planned budget for roads.



Prepaid taxi booths will be built at suitable locations for the convenience of tourists and will be operated in PPP mode. Under the Smart City Projects, 5 per cent of the planned budget expenditure will be incurred on tourism-related projects.



The state will update the "Adopt a Monument Scheme" for the monument mitra (private stakeholder) to ensure the conservation and development of monuments.



Signage and display boards will be installed to provide basic information to the tourists. Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) will partner and provide budgetary assistance for the same.



According to the plan, all major monuments and wildlife parks will have tourist-friendly interpretation centers.