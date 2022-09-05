Rajasthan govt plans to upgrade facilities in hotels owned by RTDC

-
ALSO READ
Railways' freight revenue up 19% in Aug, Rs 66,658 cr earning during FY23
Railways freight transport up 8% in July as it carries coal nationwide
Invest Rajasthan meet in October likely to attract Rs 10-trn investment
Railways eyes 1,700 mn tonnes freight in FY23, 15% beyond Budget estimates
Indian Railways plans to revamp passenger reservation system: Report
-
The Rajasthan government is going all out to upgrade facilities in hotels owned and run by Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC), a company fully owned by the state government.
Recently, chief minister Ashok Gehlot approved Rs 10 crore for the renovation of six hotels of RTDC.
According to the plan, facilities in RTDC hotels, including Gangaur Hotel in Jaipur, Khadim in Ajmer, Kajri in Udaipur, Shikhar Mount in Abu, Forest Lodge in Bharatpur and Tiger Den Hotel in Sariska, are to be expanded.
RTDC, through its marketing network in India and abroad, plays a vital role in promoting tourism in the state. Tourism is a good income generator for the state’s economy.
According to travel industry pundits, forts and palaces, heritage art and culture as well as good air, rail and road connectivity attract tourists to Rajasthan. And, on average, 20-25 million tourists from India and abroad visit the state every year.
Besides RTDC hotels, the government of Rajasthan has also upgraded facilities on luxury train Palace on Wheels.
RTDC along with Indian Railways launched India’s first luxury train Palace on Wheels on January 26, 1982. This luxury train has 14 guest coaches each having a different decorative style.
The train is expected to hit the tracks by the second week of October. This is after a gap of almost two years due to Covid.
RTDC chairman Dharmendra Rathore said that Palace on Wheels is well-known worldwide and the corporation is making serious efforts to run it again.
The shooting of a Bollywood film is also being planned on the train sometime next month, sources said.
Rathore said that the train is expected to be run on the operation and maintenance (O&M) model between Indian Railway and the corporation.
Besides, it has also been planned to halt the train at Bundi and other tourist spots.
The train leaves New Delhi and comes back covering Jaipur, Ranthambore National Park, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bharatpur Ghana bird sanctuary and Agra.
Around 70 per cent of passengers, who travel on this train, are from Europe and America.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU