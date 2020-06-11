Rajasthan govt seals border as number of coronavirus cases rises

The on Wednesday imposed restrictions on interstate movement of people because of a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

People seeking to move out of the state will have to obtain a pass while personal IDs of those entering Rajasthan in private buses, taxis or personal vehicles will be checked and they shall be screened, an order issued by the Home Department said.

Those reaching the state in scheduled domestic flights, trains or buses have already been through various safety protocols before boarding and they will be screened again on arrival at the destination airports, railway stations and bus stands in Rajasthan, the order said.