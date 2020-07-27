Rajasthan Guv returns to Gehlot govt revised proposal for assembly session

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday returned to the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government a cabinet note seeking an assembly session, asking the chief minister fresh questions on what he wanted.

This is the second time that the governor has sought clarifications from the government.

The state cabinet had sent a revised note to the governor last week requesting that a session of the assembly be called on July 31 after he returned the first proposal seeking clarifications on six points.