Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Nalini, 4 other convicts released from prisons

-
ALSO READ
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Convicts likely to be released in evening
SC adjourns hearing on Nalini's plea in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Convict Nalini moves SC seeking release
Rajiv Gandhi assassination: SC issues notice on Nalini, Ravichandran pleas
Rajiv Gandhi assassination: SC orders release of convict after 31 years
-
Nalini Sriharan, her husband and three other convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case were released from Tamil Nadu prisons on Saturday evening.
Immediately after she was released from the special prison for women in Vellore, Nalini went to the Vellore central prison from where her husband V Sriharan alias Murugan was released and became emotional upon seeing him.
Murugan, along with Santhan, both Sri Lankan nationals, were taken in a police vehicle following their release to the special refugee camp in Tiruchirappalli in the state.
Two other Lankan nationals -- Robert Payas and Jayakumar -- released from the Puzhal prison here, were taken to the special refugee camp in Tiruchirappalli to be lodged there.
Earlier, another convict who was set free in May earlier, Perarivalan, along with his mother Arputhammal received the duo at the Puzhal prison.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 18:33 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU