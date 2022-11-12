JUST IN
Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Nalini, 4 other convicts released from prisons
Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Nalini, 4 other convicts released from prisons

Earlier, another convict who was set free in May earlier, Perarivalan, along with his mother Arputhammal received the duo at the Puzhal prison

Rajiv Gandhi | Rajiv Gandhi assassination  | Nalini Sriharan

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Nalini Sriharan, Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
Photo: ANI

Nalini Sriharan, her husband and three other convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case were released from Tamil Nadu prisons on Saturday evening.

Immediately after she was released from the special prison for women in Vellore, Nalini went to the Vellore central prison from where her husband V Sriharan alias Murugan was released and became emotional upon seeing him.

Murugan, along with Santhan, both Sri Lankan nationals, were taken in a police vehicle following their release to the special refugee camp in Tiruchirappalli in the state.

Two other Lankan nationals -- Robert Payas and Jayakumar -- released from the Puzhal prison here, were taken to the special refugee camp in Tiruchirappalli to be lodged there.

Earlier, another convict who was set free in May earlier, Perarivalan, along with his mother Arputhammal received the duo at the Puzhal prison.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 18:33 IST

