Conclave to celebrate indomitable spirit of Northeast: Army official

The valour of the celebrated as well as the unsung heroes of Northeastern states will be commemorated by the at a special event here, a top official said on Saturday.

The two-day conclave, Purvottar Swabhiman Utsav', from November 22 will honour kin of soldiers killed in combat, display weaponry of the armed forces and present the diversity of the region through a cultural function, the official said.

Addressing a press conference at Narangi Military Station here, Lt Gen KC Panchanathan, General Officer Commanding, 101 Area, said, The NE region has seen many upheavals, from insurgency to cross-border terrorism to natural calamities.

But the last decade has been of peace and development, and the region is now the cornerstone of the country's Act East Policy'.

The conclave is a tribute to the indomitable spirit of the people of NE and symbolises a perfect synergy among all stakeholders in the region, the top official said.

The programme is being held under the aegis of the Eastern Command headquarters of the Army, with the support of the NE states and the North Eastern Zone Cultural Council (NEZCC).

It is aimed at spreading awareness about the unsung heroes of NE in India's independence struggle, and about the contribution of the armed forces and other organs of the Government like North Eastern Council, Border Roads Organisation, Assam Rifles and Northeastern Frontier Railways towards overall development of NE, he added.

A panel discussion on contemporary issues will be held on the first day, which will witness the participation of chief ministers of Assam, Meghalaya and Manipur, and top officials from various departments and civil society leaders.

Around 100 Veer Naris' (wives/mothers of slain personnel) will be felicitated at a programme on the same day, he added.

The concluding day will have a weapons/ equipment display and adventure activities display by the armed forces, a fusion band concert, a medley of cultural performances from NE, a musical theatrical and a drone show, Lt Gen Panchananthan said.

The event is part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebration and more such programmes for the region could be planned in the coming year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)