Rajya Sabha MP, former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh passes away

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said in a tweet that he felt very sad to hear the news of the demise of Amar Singh. "May his soul rest in peace," he said

ANI 

amar singh
He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore for several months. Photo: PTI

Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh, 64, passed away on Saturday.

He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore for several months.

Several leaders paid tributes to Singh.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said in a tweet that he felt very sad to hear the news of the demise of Amar Singh. "May his soul rest in peace," he said.

DD news tweeted: "Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passes away; he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore for several months."

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also paid his tributes. "Sad at demise of Amar Singh. He was friend of friends," Hussain said in a tweet.
First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 17:40 IST

