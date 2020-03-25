Ram idol in Ayodhya shifted to new location to allow temple construction

-
ALSO READ
SC Ayodhya ruling: Rare show of unanimity that strikes a chord with people
How the BJP used the idea of Ram to build a base cutting across caste lines
Akharas or VHP? Govt faces temple 'trust' issue, would need a balancing act
Ram Temple Trust: Nritya Gopal Das elected President, Champat Rai Gen Secy
SC's Ayodhya verdict today: All you need to know about Babri Masjid case
-
The Ram Lalla idol here was shifted to a temporary new location on early Wednesday morning in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, clearing the site to allow construction of a Ram temple.
The idol of Ram Lalla was placed on a 9.5-kg silver throne in the new structure where the idol would remain till the construction of the Ram temple is completed on the site, allotted for it by the Supreme Court in a landmark verdict in November..
After the idol was placed, the chief minister offered special prayers in the presence of Ram Mandir Trust Secretary Champat Rai.
Adityanath in his personal capacity also donated Rs 11 lakh for the construction of the Ram temple.
The local administration did not allow people to gather on the occasion as a lockdown has been imposed across the country to check the spread of the coronavirus.
A few senior leaders of RSS and VHP were present on the occasion.
Construction of Ram temple initiated with special prayers in Ayodhya
Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shifted 'Ram Lalla' idol to a temporary structure near Manas Bhawan in Ram Janmabhoomi premises, till completion of the construction of Ram Temple.
CM also presented a cheque of Rs 11 lakhs for the construction of the temple. pic.twitter.com/OwEX5j1oN6— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 24, 2020
The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya was initiated on Monday with special prayers to shift idols of the deity to a temporary structure. The idols will remain at the temporary structure till the completion of the temple. The construction was initiated amid restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus threat in Ayodhya. The special puja will continue on Tuesday and the idols will be shifted to the new structure on Wednesday morning. The special prayers were held in the presence of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust members Bimlendra Mishra and Dr Anil Mishra. The trust was constituted by the Centre in February, days before the expiry of three-month deadline set by the Supreme Court.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU