Ramdev releases paper on Patanjali's 1st 'proof-based' Covid drug Coronil

Yoga guru on Friday released a research paper by Haridwar-based Patanjali Research Institute on the "first evidence-based ayurvedic medicine" against the disease, Coronil. Ramdev's Patanjali had last year brought out its medicine against Covid-19. Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari were also present at the event.

Releasing the scientific research paper, emphasised its certification from the World Health Organization (WHO) and said this research paper is to satisfy those who had earlier questioned the scientific relevance of the medicine.





Controversy around Patanjali's Coronil



Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved had launched 'Coronil', for treating Covid-19 on June 23. Patanjali Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Acharya Balkrishna claimed that the medicine could cure Covid-19 patients within 5-14 days.



At the time of the launch of the medicine, the claim had been scoffed at by the AYUSH Ministry, which had asked the company to stop advertisements for the drug until the issue had been examined. The AYUSH ministry had also sought a detailed report on composition, testing and other data for the drug. The Centre had barred the firm from advertising the products after said they cured 280 patients within days in trials.