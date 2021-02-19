Ramdev releases paper on Patanjali's 1st 'proof-based' Covid drug Coronil

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus vaccine update: China Covid vaccine gives quick immune response
Coronavirus vaccine update: 20 mn Americans may get vaccine by December-end
Coronavirus vaccine update: UK, Russia to rollout vaccine from next week
Coronavirus vaccine update: Russia may partner India for producing vaccines
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Festive season, weather may lead to case spike
-
Yoga guru Ramdev on Friday released a research paper by Haridwar-based Patanjali Research Institute on the "first evidence-based ayurvedic medicine" against the coronavirus disease, Coronil. Ramdev's Patanjali had last year brought out its medicine against Covid-19. Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari were also present at the event.
Releasing the scientific research paper, Ramdev emphasised its certification from the World Health Organization (WHO) and said this research paper is to satisfy those who had earlier questioned the scientific relevance of the medicine.
Moment of pride!!We are pleased to announce the First evidence based medicine for Covid-19 by Patanjali#Patanjalis_EvidenceBased_Medicine4Corona #PatanjaliCoronil pic.twitter.com/tHruRx5HfX — Patanjali Ayurved (@PypAyurved) February 19, 2021
Patanjali Research Institute’s scientific research and success on the first evidence based corona medicine will benefit 158 countries of the world#Patanjalis_EvidenceBased_Medicine4Corona #PatanjaliCoronil pic.twitter.com/uH3JbjXyYy— Patanjali Dairy (@PatanjaliDairy) February 19, 2021
Controversy around Patanjali's Coronil
Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved had launched 'Coronil', for treating Covid-19 on June 23. Patanjali Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Acharya Balkrishna claimed that the medicine could cure Covid-19 patients within 5-14 days.
At the time of the launch of the medicine, the claim had been scoffed at by the AYUSH Ministry, which had asked the company to stop advertisements for the drug until the issue had been examined. The AYUSH ministry had also sought a detailed report on composition, testing and other data for the drug. The Centre had barred the firm from advertising the products after Ramdev said they cured 280 patients within days in trials.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU