Rashtrapati Bhavan to open for public for five days a week starting today

The has been opened for public visits for five days in a week from Thursday, in a bid to make it more accessible to people on weekdays.

As the Covid-19 pandemic subsides, authorities have relaxed the guidelines and allowed public visits to the official residence of the on two days. They have now decided to allow people to visit it on more days in a week.

Guided public tours of Circuit 1 of the presidential estate have been allowed on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays -- except on gazetted holidays. But the duration a person can spend inside the complex has been restricted to one hour. Visitors will be allowed inside the President House from 10- 11 am; 11 am-12 noon; 12 noon-1 pm; 2 pm-3 pm; and 3 pm-4 pm.

Circuit 1 comprises the main building and the forecourt and premier rooms such as the banquet hall, Ashok hall, durbar hall, library etc.

Circuit 2 includes the Museum Complex, which will be open for six days (Tuesday-Sunday), barring gazetted holidays.

The ceremonial change of guard ceremony is held every week at the . Visitors can witness the military ritual at the forecourt on every Saturday from 8 am to 9 am. However, they will have to pre-book their arrivals.

For bookings, visit: http://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/rbtour



The Rashtrapati Bhavan website said registration charges of Rs 50 per visitor per circuit will be applicable. But visitors below the age of 8 years will not be required to pay the charge.