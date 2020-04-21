Rate of cases doubling slows to 7.5 days against 3.4 before lockdown: Govt

The Union said on Monday the rate at which the number of cases in the country was becoming double in the last one week has improved to 7.5 days, as against 3.4 days before the nationwide lockdown was imposed.



As per data on April 19, 18 states and UTs have shown an improvement than the average doubling rate, Ministry of Health and Family Affairs Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said at a briefing.



He said that the states and UTs where the doubling time is less than 20 days are where it is doubling in 8.5 days, in 9.2 days, Telangana 9.4 days, 10.6 days, 11.5 days, Punjab 13.1 days, Chhattisgarh 13.3 days, 14 days and 16.4 days.



ALSO READ: Lockdown 2.0: With state govts cautious, relaxation some way off

Places where the doubling time is between 20 days to 30 days include Andaman and Nicobar Island where it was 20.1 days. In Haryana, the cases are doubling in 21 days, in 24.5 days, Chandigarh 25.4 days, 25.8 days, 26.6 days and 26.6 days. States having doubling time more than 30 days are and which reported doubling time as 39.8 days and 72.2 days respectively, Agarwal said.

There are 59 districts in 23 states and UTs where no case has been reported in the last 14 days, he said. Agarwal also said that in some good news, all the patients in Goa have been discharged. No further active cases have been reported in the state yet, he said.



He also expressed concern over the news of some journalists in Mumbai testing positive for the virus and said that when they attend their call of duty, they should take the required precautions.





"Follow the norms of social distancing and wear face masks," Agarwal said.

GLOBAL IMPACT



Netanyahu seals power-share deal with rival



Israeli PM and his centrist election rival Benny Gantz signed an agreement on Monday to form an emergency coalition government that would end a year of political deadlock. Netanyahu's right-wing Likud and Gantz's Blue and White party issued a joint statement saying they had clinched a unity deal, which follows elections in April and September 2019 and on March 2 in which neither won a governing majority in parliament.





ALSO READ: Govt invokes Sec 35 of Disaster Management Act to fight Covid, states fume

Australia to make & FB pay for news content



Global digital platforms and will be forced to pay for news content in Australia, the government said on Monday as the pandemic causes a collapse in advertising revenue. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission would release in late July draft rules for the platforms to pay fair compensation for the journalistic content siphoned from news media.





A gunman disguised as a police officer went on a 12-hour rampage in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, shooting people in their homes, setting fires and killing at least 18 people, including a policewoman, in the deadliest in the country's history. Officials said the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, was also among the dead in the weekend attack. Police did not provide a motive for the killings.

