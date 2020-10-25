RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das Covid-19 positive, alerts those in touch recently

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to hold Covid-19 review meeting with CMs of seven states tomorrow
World Coronavirus Dispatch: EU states to pilot Covid-tracing apps
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Concerns over infections among primitive tribes
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Why many hospitals are facing oxygen shortage
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Reinfections are real but rare, say experts
-
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a Twitter post that he has tested positive for Covid-19, adding that he has alerted those who came in touch with him in recent days.
Das said that he would continue to work in isolation and that work in RBI will go on normally.
He added that he would be in touch with all deputy governors and other officers via video conference and telephone.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU