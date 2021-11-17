RBI staff unions defer their mass-leave protest over wage deal

Unions representing of the of India (RBI) have decided to defer their mass-leave protest following assurance by the central bank that their demand for wage revision is being discussed at an advanced stage.

In a letter to RBI chief general manager (in-charge of human resources), the united forum of Officers and Emplo-yees said that in response to the assurance, it has advised its units to postpone the protest expecting that the central bank will honour its commitment and complete the process at the earliest.

On November 15, the RBI official met union leaders asking them to call off their protest and co-operate for early settlement of wage negotiations.

The RBI unions had decided to intensify their protest demanding revision of wages, pending since November 2017, and had called for mass casual leave of at the central bank on November 30.

Business Standard had reported on Monday that the new contours of the wa-ge pact had been finalised and could be anno-unced any time. Sou-rces say the wage pact is almost ready, and the unions need not have opted for an agitation.