RBI unions to defer protest, say have got assurance on wage revision

Unions representing employees of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have decided to defer their mass-leave protest for revising wages, saying on Tuesday the central bank had assured them of an early settlement.

RBI’s chief general manager in charge of human resources on November 15 met with union leaders and asked them to call off their protest.



“He requested that in view of issues related to wage-settlement in the bank being in advanced stage our agitational programme may be withdrawn and co-operation extended to the bank for early settlement of Our leaders demanded a formal letter from the bank which was sent to four organisations later in the evening,” said the United Forum of Reserve Bank Officers & Employees in a statement.

“We discussed amongst ourselves and decided to respond to facilitate the wage settlements early and as such postpone our agitational programme urging bank to settle immediately.”

The RBI unions had planned stepping up their protest for revised wages—a demand they say is pending since November 2017—by going on mass casual on November 30.

Business Standard had reported on Monday that the new contours of the wage pact have been almost finalised and could be announced any time. Sources said the wage pact is almost ready, and the unions need not have opted for an agitation.

The unions said on Monday they had “exhausted all avenues of peaceful solution” and would start an agitation.