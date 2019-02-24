RDX seizures small but deadly threat of explosive material remains high

Whether it was 50-60 kg of RDX (cyclotrimethylenet-rinitramine, its chemical name) that took the lives of at least 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers in Pulwama on February 14 or 350 kg still remains unclear, but what we know is that the explosive compound is available across India and in the past, government agencies have intercepted its movement and arrested those who were caught transporting it.

The data shows which agency intercepted how much RDX in 2016. By itself, the chemical is considered relatively safe, until used as part of an improvised explosive device (IED), many ...