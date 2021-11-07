Ready to reduce tariffs once RCEP comes into force next year: China

-
ALSO READ
GDP to grow in double digits in the first quarter, says ICRA report
China applies to join Pacific trade pact to boost economic clout
GDP growth number: A pleasant surprise, but will it help in FY22?
GDP growth springs a positive surprise: Four implications for FY22
India's GDP grows 1.6% in fourth quarter, contracts 7.3% in FY21
-
China says it’s ready to reduce tariffs when the Asia-Pacific trade deal Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, or the RCEP, comes into force next year.
China expects the deal to significantly improve East Asia’s economic integration and wants full implementation as soon as possible, according to a statement of China Ministry of Commerce on Saturday. RCEP could fuel regional recovery, consolidate supply chains and promote economic development, it added.
The RCEP was seen as the biggest regional trade deal, signed by 15 nations in 2020 and encompassing almost a third of the world’s population and GDP. A minimum of six Asean countries in addition to three non-Asean partners must ratify RCEP for it to come into force.
In the statement, China confirmed that 10 nations including Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, China, Japan, New Zealand and Australia ratified the RCEP earlier this month, while the rest are accelerating the ratification process.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU