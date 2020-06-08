Record single-day spike of 9,983 Covid-19 cases, death toll at 7,135

Indian on Monday reported a spike of 9,983 cases as the tally rose to 2,56,611 while the death toll jumped to 7,135, according to Health Ministry

The number of active novel cases stands at 1,25,381 while 1,24,094 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said. "Thus, around 48.36 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior official said.

The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.

Of the 206 deaths reported since Sunday morning, 91 were in Maharashtra, 30 in Gujarat, 18 each in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, 13 each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, nine in Rajasthan, four in Haryana, two each in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand, and one each in Odisha and Punjab.



Workers sanitize shops of a mall as all shopping malls are about to open from 8th of June, in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Out of the total 7,135 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 3,060 deaths followed by Gujarat with 1,249 deaths, Delhi with 761, Madhya Pradesh with 412, West Bengal with 396, Uttar Pradesh with 275, Tamil Nadu with 269, Rajasthan with 240 and Telangana with 123 deaths.

The death toll reached 75 in Andhra Pradesh, 61in Karnataka, and 51 in Punjab.



Jammu and Kashmir have reported 41 fatalities due to the disease, while 30 deaths have been reported from Bihar, 28 from Haryana, 15 from Kerala, 13 from Uttarakhand, nine from Odisha and seven from Jharkhand.

Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh have registered five COVID-19 fatalities each and Assam and Chhattisgarh have recorded four deaths each so far.

Meghalaya and Ladakh have reported one COVID-19 fatality each, according to ministry data. More than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities, according to the ministry's website.

Meanwhile, several states reopened malls, restaurants and places of worship following the guidelines under Unlock 1. The authorities have devised plans to operate malls and hotels ensuring the availability of masks, sanitisers, and social distancing norms.