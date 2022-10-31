JUST IN
After Morbi mishap, suspension bridge in Odisha closed for repair works
Sneak peak into major bridge collapse incidents in India in recent past
Centre curtails Chhattisgarh's fund to combat Maoists: State home minister
CEC stresses on intersection of EMBs functioning with social media
Morbi tragedy: FIR against bridge maintenance and ops agencies, says police
Infiltration bid foiled in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran, Pak terrorist killed
New supply of residential properties may rise 44% to 340,000 units in 2022
Putin expresses condolences to families of Morbi bridge collapse victims
NCP president Sharad Pawar admitted to hospital after feeling uneasy
Wickremesinghe hopeful of resolving problems faced by ethnic Tamils
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
After Morbi mishap, suspension bridge in Odisha closed for repair works
Business Standard

Recovery tracker: Decline in railway freight numbers, air traffic

Vehicle registrations and power generation is higher than before

Topics
Railways  | Air traffic | vehicles

Sachin P Mampatta & Krishna Kant  |  Mumbai 

cars, SUVs
Vehicle registrations declined week-on-week, but were over 50 per cent higher than in 2019. There were 565,000 vehicles registered for the week ending 31st October

Select weekly indicators of economic activity drifted lower towards the end of October.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Railways

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 17:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.