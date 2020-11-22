Regeneron, given to Trump, gets emergency US clearance for Covid-19 therapy

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus vaccine update: Mexico gets 1st doses of Chinese vaccine COVAX
Coronavirus vaccine update: China's Zhifei starts Phase II trial of vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine update: China Covid vaccine gives quick immune response
Coronavirus vaccine update: Chinese-backed hackers targeted Moderna
Coronavirus vaccine update: 20 mn Americans may get vaccine by December-end
-
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s antibody cocktail received an emergency use authorisation from U.S. drug regulators for treatment of early Covid-19 symptoms, adding to the expanding arsenal of therapies available to physicians.
The treatment, administered to President Donald Trump after he contracted the coronavirus in October, consists of two monoclonal antibodies that target the spike protein used by the virus to enter cells. Trump was treated with the drug based on a compassionate-use request by his doctors.
“In a clinical trial of patients with Covid-19, casirivimab and imdevimab, administered together, were shown to reduce Covid-19-related hospitalization or emergency room visits in patients at high risk for disease progression within 28 days after treatment when compared to placebo,” the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement on Saturday. “The safety and effectiveness of this investigational therapy for use in the treatment of Covid-19 continues to be evaluated.”
ALSO READ: Moderna to charge govts $25-$37 for Covid-19 vaccine: CEO tells paper
Trial findings released by Regeneron in October showed the drug may help treat patients outside the hospital, reducing virus levels and the need for further medical care. Earlier results, released in September, pushed Regeneron executives to reach out to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about pursuing emergency-use authorization.
The issuance of an emergency-use authorization is different than an FDA approval, the agency said. Its decision comes as U.S. cases, hospitalizations and deaths all trend upward. A similar antibody therapy made by Eli Lilly & Co. received emergency clearance from the FDA on Nov. 9.
“The FDA remains committed to advancing the nation’s public health during this unprecedented pandemic,” Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in the statement. “Authorizing these monoclonal antibody therapies may help outpatients avoid hospitalization and alleviate the burden on our health care system.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU