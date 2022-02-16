JUST IN
Centre tells states to review Covid curbs amid a downward trend in cases
Business Standard

Regular international flights likely to resume in April, says report

The ban on scheduled international flights is valid till February 28, 2022

BS Reporter 

The Ministry of Civil Aviation is in talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for resuming regular international flights, government officials told CNBC TV-18 on Wednesday.
The government is considering resuming these flights by March-April, said the officials. The ban on scheduled international flights is valid till February 28, 2022.

First Published: Wed, February 16 2022. 23:42 IST

