Regular international flights may resume in March-April: Report

Aviation Ministry is in talks with home and health ministries on resuming regular international flights, said a news report on Wednesday.
Current ban on scheduled international flights, imposed due to Covid, is valid until February 28.
Government is conidering resuming international flights by March-April, reported CNBC TV-18.
The report said final decision on resumption of regular international flights is yet to be taken.
The scheduled international passenger flight ban has been in place in India since March 23, 2020. However, special passenger flights have been operating between India and approximately 40 countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements formed with them.
India currently has air transport bubbles with Afghanistan, Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Tanzania, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, US and Uzbekistan.
Last week, the Ministry of Health issued a statement and informed that besides uploading negative RT-PCR report (taken 72 hrs prior to journey), the option to upload certificate of completing full primary vaccination schedule of COVID-19 vaccination provided from countries on a reciprocal basis.
“All travellers will self-monitor their health for the next 14 days of arrival. If travellers under self-health monitoring, develop signs and symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, they will immediately self-isolate and report to their nearest health facility or call National helpline number (1075)/ State Helpline Number," the ministry said.
