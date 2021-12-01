Regular international flights not to resume from Dec 15, says govt

-
Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday said December 15 date for resumption of scheduled international flights is no longer applicable due to the emerging threat from Omicron variant of coronavirus. DGCA said government will announce new date based on Omicron situation. "Situation being watched closely in view of emergence of new COVID variant," said DGCA in a statement.
The decision comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking officials to review the plans to ease international travel restrictions in light of the "emerging new evidence".
Modi was on Saturday briefed about the new 'Omicron' variant of the coronavirus, and the global trends on coronavirus cases and officials highlighted that countries across the world have experienced multiple Covid-19 surges since the onset of the pandemic, a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement had said.
During the meeting, the officials briefed the prime minister about the new variant of concern, ‘Omicron', along with its characteristics and the impact seen in various countries, the PMO said, adding that its implications for India were also discussed.
Modi spoke about the need to be proactive in light of the new variant. Modi had highlighted the need for monitoring all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified as 'at risk'.
He also asked the officials to "review plans for easing of international travel restrictions in light of the emerging new evidence", the statement said.
December 1, 2021Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 last year. However, special passenger flights have been operating since July last year under air bubble arrangements with around 28 countries.
The countries that the Health Ministry has identified as not "at-risk" of COVID-19 will get "full capacity entitlements according to the bilateral air service agreements", the Aviation Ministry had noted last week.
International airports across the country have made preparations to implement the stricter COVID-19 guidelines, to be effective from midnight, for international passengers amid rising concerns of infections caused by the new COVID-19 variant Omicron.
Under the guidelines, all passengers coming from 'at-risk' countries have to compulsorily undergo RT-PCR tests and five per cent of passengers arriving from other countries would also have to take the test on a random basis. The passengers will have to wait for the results before leaving the airport or taking a connecting flight.
While India has not reported Omicron cases so far, the Union government has advised states and Union Territories to ramp up testing for early identification of any cases, undertake effective surveillance of international passengers and strictly monitor hotspots.
As per updated list on November 26, the countries designated as 'at-risk' include European countries, the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Israel and Hong Kong.
