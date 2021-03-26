Amid Covid surge, Home Secy asks states to regulate crowds during festivals

-
In view of the upcoming festivals such as Holi and Easter, state governments must take necessary steps to regulate crowds during this period, said union home secretary Ajay Bhalla in a letter addressed to states and union territories.
"States must ensure strict observance of Covid appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks and social distancing," he said.
Bhalla urged various state governments to issue directions to district administrations and police authorities to scrupulously enforce Covid appropriate behaviour.
To break the chain of transmission and reduce the incidence of cases in the country, states must ensure people follow appropriate protocols, Bhalla said.
Earlier during the day, union health minister Harsh Vardhan said that India is better prepared now to tackle any challenges that Covid throws.
"The situation of recent surge in cases is being closely monitored. Decisive steps, which include strict enforcement of Covid protocols as well as creating micro-containment zones wherever needed, will be used to keep a check on the rise in number of cases,” he said.
