Business Standard

Relief to flat buyers of stuck projects, Rs 101 cr recovered: MahaRERA

Topics
housing projects | Real Estate

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

real estate
Follow-ups on compensation orders for flat buyers has resulted in recovery of Rs 101 crore from developers in Maharashtra, the real estate regulator for the state said on Thursday.

Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) regularly passes orders against developers who have not delivered on projects and follows up on them by sending warrants for recoveries to district collectors, it said in a statement.

Follow-up actions since December resulted in developers at 118 projects in Mumbai city, Mumbai suburbs, Pune and Raigad paying up Rs 100.56 crore, it added.

In Mumbai city, 3 warrants led to the recovery of Rs 11.42 crore from demands for Rs 44.92 crore in 14 warrants, while the same in Mumbai suburbs was 80 warrants leading to the recovery of Rs 55.57 crore as against demands of Rs 255.84 crore through 343 warrants.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 21:09 IST

