Religious conversion of Hindus stopped within first 100 days: Goa CM Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday announced that the religious conversion of Hindus in the state stopped within 100 days of his government assuming office.
A program was held today at Panaji in Goa on 100 Days of Action wherein Sawant released a booklet on the works done by the 'double-engine government' of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
While speaking at the program, he said, "Our government has taken a tough stance on religious conversion. We stopped the conversion of Hindus...which was happening earlier."
"Religious conversions happening for years have been stopped...We formed SIT to look into illegal land acquisition matter," he added.
Earlier in May, Sawant said that the BJP government has made a budgetary provision of Rs 20 crore for the reconstruction and restoration of temples and heritage sites destroyed during the Portuguese era.
