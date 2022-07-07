NDRF deploys 17 teams in Maharashtra as heavy rains wreak havoc in state

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 17 teams in areas of that have reported heavy to very heavy rainfall.

"In Maharashtra, we have recently seen very heavy rainfall. The government had requested 17 teams and all 17 teams have been made available and are deployed in Mumbai, Thane, etc," DG Karwal told ANI.

A landslide was reported near Pratapgarh Fort in Maharashtra's Satara district today after heavy rainfall that pounded the parts of the state overnight. Areas of Dadar and Sion recorded waterlogging while the Powai Lake started overflowing due to the downpour.

On Tuesday, a landslide incident was reported in Ghatkopar's Panchsheel Nagar in Mumbai amidst heavy rains, demolishing a house.

The Central railway informed that the trains on all corridors are running, However, some main and harbour line trains are running late.

Several rivers in the state have reached the warning level. The Kundalika river has crossed the warning level and the water level of the Amba, Savitri, Patalganga, Ulhas and Garhi rivers is slightly below the warning level.

The IMD had also issued an orange alert for Thane, Palghar, Pune, Beed, Latur, Jalna, Parbhani and several other areas in for the next five days. Ratnagiri and Raigad are on red alert.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had put all the districts on high alert and is monitoring the situation. He directed the officials to make all arrangements including the shifting of people living in vulnerable areas.

The DG said that situation in Assam is improving as the floodwater in the state was receding now.

Referring to cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu earlier in the morning, the DG said teams have been dispatched for assistance from Manali.

"There has been a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu. Four-five people are missing. About 2-3 people are trapped in some house that has been washed away. Our team has been dispatched from Manali," he added.

