JUST IN
3 years later: How Covid pandemic and the lockdown remain fresh in memory
Rectify discrepancies in voters list to ensure fair elections: Karnataka HC
World does not need lessons on democracy from Pakistan: India at UNHRC
HC restrains Income Tax from acting on show cause notice to Kapil Sibal
SYL canal: SC tells Centre to play 'pro-active role' to resolve dispute
Def ministry signs contract worth Rs 3700 cr with BEL for radars, receivers
Without reforms, the country could see hyperinflation: IMF warns Lebanon
Moratorium on new engineering, tech colleges to be lifted from 2023: AICTE
Lok Sabha passes Appropriation Bill; to take up Finance Bill on Friday
CCI clears investment by Qatar Investment Authority in BTS Investment 1 Pte
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» Coronavirus Â» News
World does not need lessons on democracy from Pakistan: India at UNHRC
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

3 years later: How Covid pandemic and the lockdown remain fresh in memory

Three years after the Covid-19 lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Business Standard reporters went around the capital city

Topics
Coronavirus

BS Reporters  |  New Delhi 

covid lockdown, fire tender
Representative Image

Ram Babu, a 67-year-old florist in downtown Conn­a­ught Place, recalls how his business went for a toss during the pandemic. He finds it challenging to put a figure to the losses he has incurred since 2020, when flowers hardly had any takers. All he remembers is that Covid-19 has been the “biggest tragedy” for his business.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 22:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU