Remdesivir shortage: UP CM orders procurement of 25000 vials from Ahmedabad



In view of the shortage of Remdesivir in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed the state health department to acquire 25,000 injections of Remdesivir from Gujarat's Ahmedabad on an urgent basis.
According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the officers of the Health Department left for Ahmedabad to get 25000 Remedisver injections at 10.40 am today.
Remdesivir is considered a key anti-viral drug in the fight against COVID-19.
Earlier, the Centre on Sunday prohibited exports of injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) till the COVID-19 situation in the country improves.
Meanwhile, the UP CM on Tuesday went into self-isolation after coming into contact with some officials who tested positive for COVID-19.
"A few officials in my office have contracted COVID-19. I had come into their contact. That is why, as a precautionary measure, I am self-isolating myself and will work virtually," the UP CM tweeted in Hindi.
Uttar Pradesh reported 18,021 new COVID-19 cases and 85 deaths on Tuesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
