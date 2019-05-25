Remembering Vijaya Mulay: The filmmaker behind 'Ek Chidiya, Anek Chidiya'

Vijaya Mulay, a pioneering figure in the world of education and films who died last week at 98, was always keen on making learning fun.

So when she helmed a short educational animation film, which was released by the Films Division of India in 1974, she wove in a tale that presented innovative ways of learning numerals and alphabets. The result was Ek Anek Aur Ekta (One, Many and Unity), a seven-minute-long landmark film produced by the then Centre for Education Technology (CET), that taught generations of young Indians the virtue of teamwork. “It was an idea sparked off by ...