JUST IN
India-Africa relations exemplary for unity against colonialism, says Yogi
India among top 5 countries in global climate change performance index
Ambani says Indian economy to grow 13-fold to $40 trillion by 2047
Pre-Budget meet: Farmers' bodies ask govt to lift export ban on wheat
'SC was kept in dark over FIFA letters', allege state associations
Delhi HC rejects challenge to CIC order on RTI plea over PM's suit auction
Gene that can naturally protect people against Covid-19 discovered
Domestic LPG cylinders to come with QR codes: Check benefits, other details
Rozgar Mela: 186 recruits get appointment letters in Chhattisgarh
ED demystifies code word in illegal mining, extortion case in Jharkhand
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» Coronavirus Â» News
India-Africa relations exemplary for unity against colonialism, says Yogi
Collaborate with institutions to find an alternative of coking coal: Goyal
Business Standard

Removing vaccination mandate for incoming tourists correct move: Experts

With over 90% of population being vaccinated, it is okay at a policy level to relax the mandatory vaccination norm for entering India, they say

Topics
Coronavirus | Vaccination | public health

Sohini Das & Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

coronavirus
Health ministry dropped the requirements of mandatory self-declaration of health status (Air Suvidha) and certificate of full primary vaccination in its revised guidelines for inbound travellers

India on Monday dropped the requirement of vaccination certificates for inbound travellers, joining Thailand which eased the rule from October 1.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 19:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU