Renowned fashion designer Satya Paul, who made the sari modern, dies at 78

-
ALSO READ
Iconic fashion designer Satya Paul passes away at 79
Excessive production will be eliminated: Amit Aggarwal on future of fashion
Iconic fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from coronavirus at age 81
How Manish Arora went from being 'god' of fashion to failed businessman
French designer Pierre Cardin, who turned his name into a brand, dies at 98
-
Fashion designer Satya Paul, known for giving the Indian sari a contemporary twist, died in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadhu. at the age of 79. Paul, who had suffered a stroke in December, passed away at the Isha Yoga Center on Wednesday.
“He had a stroke on December 2 and as he was slowly recovering in the hospital, his only wish was to get all the things he was being monitored and poked with removed so he could fly away. We finally got clearance from doctors to take him back to Isha Yoga Center, his home since 2015,” his son Puneet Nanda wrote on Facebook.
Paul started his journey in retail in the late 1960s and later ventured into export of Indian handloom products to high-end retail stores in Europe and America.
In 1980, he launched the first “sari boutique” in India, L’Affaire, and founded the eponymous fashion clothing brand with his son in 1986. The brand soon became synonymous for its sleek saris.
Nanda wrote that his father, more than a designer or entrepreneur, was a “seeker”. “In the ’70s, his inner journey started with going to listen to talks with J Krishnamurty, later he took ‘sannyas’ (renunciation) from Osho. After Osho left in 1990, though he wasn’t seeking another Master, he discovered Sadhguru in 2007.”
Jaggi Vasudev, founder, Isha Foundation, tweeted a picture of Paul to condole the demise of the “visionary” fashion designer.
Among the celebrities who condoled his death was designer Masaba Gupta, who worked with the fashion label as a creative head briefly. She shared a note on her Instagram Story that read, “A true example of an actual brand, homegrown. Put in corporate hands at the right time and one with a signature that will stand the test of time.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU