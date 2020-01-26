- Mental burden of protests: The toll on young minds out on India's streets
Republic Day 2020 LIVE updates: What to expect from today's celebration
India's 71st Republic Day celebrations are going to be special.
Jammu and Kashmir tableaux artists ahead of the forthcoming Republic Day function, during a press preview in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
Republic Day parade LIVE updates: Today, India celebrates its 71st Republic Day. Traditionally, the prime minister would lay wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate. However, in a break from tradition, PM Narendra Modi will pay respects at the National War Memorial along with the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) and the three service chiefs before proceeding for the Republic Day parade.
Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro is the chief guest at the event.
The parade will start from Vijay Chowk and pass through Rajpath, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar (BSZ) Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg and proceed for the Red Fort. The President of India - Ramnath Kovind -will unfurl the national flag.
India will showcase its military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress during the 90-minute parade, in which twenty tableaux - 16 from States and Union Territories and six from various ministries will roll down the Rajpath.
Catch LIVE updates on Republic Day 2020 celebrations
