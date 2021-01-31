Republic Day violence: Farmer unions ready for talks but with riders

-
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said doors for talks with the government were open for the protesting farmers despite the violent incidents in January 26, the unions showed willingness to continue the discussions but said nothing short of repeal of the laws will suffice.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), one of the main groups representing the farmers, said at a press conference that the farmer associations are open for discussions. However, they will continue to demand repeal of the Acts along with legal guarantee for MSP.
Meanwhile, a freelance journalist was arrested from the Singhu border on Sunday for allegedly misbehaving with the police personnel on duty at the farmers’ protest site there, officials said. A case was registered against him and he has been arrested now, a senior police officer said, a day after the scribe was detained. Police had earlier said that they placed barricades at the border following the violence on Friday to ensure that no one could get through.
