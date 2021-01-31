JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Monsoon season likely to be 'normal' this year, says Skymet report
Business Standard

Republic Day violence: Farmer unions ready for talks but with riders

Meanwhile, a freelance journalist was arrested from the Singhu border on Sunday for allegedly misbehaving with the police personnel

Topics
farmer protests | Delhi Police

Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Police barricades, farmers protest
Police barricades set up across a road at farmers protest site at the Ghazipur border, a day after famers tractor rally, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said doors for talks with the government were open for the protesting farmers despite the violent incidents in January 26, the unions showed willingness to continue the discussions but said nothing short of repeal of the laws will suffice.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), one of the main groups representing the farmers, said at a press conference that the farmer associations are open for discussions. However, they will continue to demand repeal of the Acts along with legal guarantee for MSP.

Meanwhile, a freelance journalist was arrested from the Singhu border on Sunday for allegedly misbehaving with the police personnel on duty at the farmers’ protest site there, officials said. A case was registered against him and he has been arrested now, a senior police officer said, a day after the scribe was detained. Police had earlier said that they placed barricades at the border following the violence on Friday to ensure that no one could get through.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, January 31 2021. 23:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.