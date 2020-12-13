Republic TV CEO arrested in ratings scandal probe; 13th to be held in case

-
ALSO READ
Arnab Goswami's arrest: Will the saga lead to introspection in the media?
Arrested development
The TRP trap: Media seems to have hit the self-destruct button
Mumbai Police names Republic TV in TRP racket, Goswami threatens defamation
TRP scam: BARC in cleanup mode, says no news viewership data for 3 months
-
Vikas Khanchandani, CEO of Republic TV, was arrested in Mumbai Sunday morning in an alleged case of fixing ratings, media reports said.
Khanchandani was arrested by the crime branch of the Mumbai police at his residence and he would be produced before a holiday court this afternoon, reported the Times of India.
Khanchandani is the 13th person to be arrested in the case so far. The arrest of the top executive came less than a week after the Supreme Court turned down a plea from ARG Outlier Media Private Limited, which owns the Republic Media network, seeking protection for the group and its employees, said NDTV.com.
The crime branch is probing Republic TV and five other TV channels for allegedly manipulating their viewership figures, a parameter that media buying houses consider while buying advertisements spots.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU