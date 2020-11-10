Respect sovereignty, says Modi as Xi and Imran listen in at SCO meeting

Prime Minister on Tuesday told the eight countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to respect sovereignty and territorial integrity, speaking as India's border tension with China continues.

Modi criticised attempts to raise bilateral disputes at the SCO table, referring to Pakistan's design to internationalise the Kashmir issue. "This is unfortunate that unnecessary efforts are being made to bring bilateral issues on the agenda of SCO which violate the charter of the organisation and the Shanghai spirit," he said without naming

Modi spoke at the virtual event in the presence of Chinese President and Prime Minister Imran Khan, who were among the heads of governments attending the summit, chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"India believes that to enhance connectivity it is important that we move forward while respecting one another's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

Modi’s statement comes in the backdrop of the Sino-India border row in eastern Ladakh, as also Islamabad's attempt to internationalise Kashmir issue and indulge in cross-border terrorism against India. He called for bringing in holistic change in the United Nations to deliver amid Covid-19 and economic and social stress faced by the countries.

Modi favoured "reformed multilateralism" which represents global realities and discusses contemporary challenges and human welfare. "We expect that SCO members would support us in this endeavour of ours."

He said India's pharmaceutical industry has sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries and his country will help the world fight Covid-19 by producing a vaccine for the disease and distributing it widely.