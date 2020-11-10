Go vocal for local this Diwali, help boost economy, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister on Monday made a fervent appeal to people to promote ‘local for Diwali’ big time and buy local products this festival season, saying it will give a new boost to the economy.

He also spoke about the agriculture reforms introduced by the government, saying they will connect farmers directly to the market and “send middlemen out of the system”.

While inaugurating and laying foundation of various projects worth Rs 614 crore for his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, via video conferencing, he said buying local products will not only strengthen local identity but will also brighten up Diwali for those who make them.

Extending festival greetings to the people, he said, “You are seeing today that along with vocal for local, the mantra of local for Diwali is resonating everywhere.” “Celebrating Diwali with local will give a new boost to the economy. I would like to say to the people of Varanasi and all countrymen that promote ‘local for Diwali' big time,” he said.

“When every person will buy local products with pride, will talk about local products, hail them and take the message to others that our local products are so good, this message will go far,” Modi said.

“Going for local doesn’t mean only purchasing ‘diya’ but everything you use in Diwali. It will encourage those making them," the prime minister said and added in a lighter vein that by going local he doesn’t mean “throwing things you have bought already in the River Ganga”.

Highlighting various schemes launched by the government, Modi said under the Swamitva scheme, farmers will be issued property cards, which will not only help them get loans, but the “game of grabbing their properties will also end”.

“The agriculture reforms will give direct benefit to farmers. They will be directly connected to the market and the middleman will be out of the system. The farmers of Purvanchal (eastern Uttar Pradesh) will also be benefitted from this," he said.

The prime minister also said that Varanasi is witnessing all-round development in all sectors and this is giving a new identity to the city.

"The development in Varanasi is not only helping the people of Purvanchal, who now will not have to go to Delhi for their works, but also helping people from other parts of the country," he added.