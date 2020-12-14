Respiratory infections among children up in last four years: NFHS data

India’s latest Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) has recorded a grim picture of public health in the country. A serious cause for concern is the prevalence of acute respiratory illnesses, which has increased among children in most states from 2015-16 to 2019-20.

Of the 22 states for which data was released, the eight most populous states are analysed here. Six out of these saw a rise in child respiratory infections. In Kerala, nearly 3 per cent of children had respiratory illness in 2019-20, up from 0.4 per cent in 2015-16. The reason partly lies in child nutrition, which has either stayed at levels of 2015-16 or worsened since.

Five of the eight states had more stunted children under five in 2019-20 than before. Three of the eight states saw a rise in wasting (low weight for a particular height) among children under five. Wasting makes a child more susceptible to infections. India’s epidemiological transition began after liberalisation boosted urbanisation, and low prevalence of healthy habits catapulted the rise of “lifestyle-induced” diseases. The survey recorded that nearly one in four men had a pre-diabetic condition, and about one in five had hypertension and blood pressure-related ailments.

Data as released in October; Eight major states, data available for 22; Small, hilly, and Northeastern states have been left out of analysis for now



Source: Family Health Survey – 5, 2019-20, Phase – 1; Department of Health and Family Welfare