Restaurants may be allowed to open at 50% capacity from July 5: Goa CM

The Goa government is considering allowing restaurants to function at 50 per cent capacity soon, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday.
"We have announced that saloons may open (from July 5). We are also considering 50 per cent relief for (restaurants) too," Sawant told reporters here, adding that the exact details were being worked out and would be announced soon.
Bar and restaurant owners had petitioned Sawant earlier this week, demanding re-opening of their businesses, which have been shut down since May when Covid cases in the state were at its peak.
The relief measures are likely to be incorporated in the next stage of the state level curfew which is scheduled to begin on July 5 and will last till July 12. Outdoor sports complexes and stadiums would also be allowed to open in the state from July 5.
--IANS
maya/kr
