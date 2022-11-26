Restore democratic rights of people of J-K: NC to govt on Constitution Day

-
The National Conference on Saturday asked the government to restore the democratic rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Speaking on the Constitution Day, NC MPs Mohammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi said people of Jammu and Kashmir are being "denied" their rights enshrined in the Constitution of India.
The BJP-led central government has disrespected the Constitution while dealing with Jammu and Kashmir, they alleged.
"Had the present ruling dispensation been so considerate of supremacy of the Constitution, it would not have kept the erstwhile historic state under the spell of long undemocratic rule of outsourced bureaucracy, they said in a statement.
First Published: Sat, November 26 2022. 23:33 IST
