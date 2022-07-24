Revenue dept services in Uttar Pradesh to be available on Umang app soon

-
Aimed at enabling citizens to easily access government services on a single platform, the Uttar Pradesh government is all set to make services provided by the Revenue department such as certificates related to income, caste and residence available on the UMANG (e-governance) app soon.
"The services of the Revenue department, including certificates related to income, caste and residence, over the years, were earlier made available through e-District portals at all the 'Jan Seva Kendras' (public service centres). Now, these services have been integrated into the UMANG mobile app through APIs/Web service, which has also been successfully tested," said the Chief Minister's Office on Sunday.
UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) app was developed by the National e-Governance Division of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the year 2017. The application provides access to numerous services of various government organisations in states and at the Centre as well as facilitates utility payments.
Sudhir Garg, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, informed that as per the IT and Electronics Department, the citizens will now be able to avail services in a hassle-free manner without the need for them to visit Jan Seva Kendras by only paying Rs 15 as a user charge for each government service.
The main objective behind the move is to provide G2C (Government to Citizen) services to the general public on a single platform. The citizens of Uttar Pradesh will be able to track their status, verify certificate details, download existing certificates and avail much more services with a single click.
