Rich countries hog Covid-19 vaccines. Is there a solution?

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka receives Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines under COVAX Facility
Recent surges of Covid-19 left people gasping for breath: UN chief
COVAX to deliver doses to nations despite reduced supply availability: WHO
In 2020 the ultra-rich got richer. Now they're bracing for the backlash
'Helpless': India's delays to hit vaccines for poor countries under Covax
-
Wealthy countries have hogged Covid-19 vaccines, providing a glaring illustration of how unfair the world can be. While 57 per cent of people in high-income countries had received at least one dose of vaccine by August 30, the figure in low-income countries was just 2 per cent, according to the United Nations. Health advocates worry that the imbalance will be aggravated by plans in wealthy countries to provide booster shots to fully inoculated people to combat the super-contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. The uneven distribution — which many scientists say will likely prolong the global health crisis — has prompted proposals to expand production of Covid shots, reallocate rich countries’ excess doses, and ensure vaccines are deployed more equitably in future pandemics.
First in line
As inoculations were being developed, a number of affluent countries signed advance contracts with a variety of companies, securing the lion’s share of initial doses. The US, as part of its multibillion-dollar programme hastening the development of vaccines, also used wartime powers to require manufacturers to fill massive US government orders first. The US, UK and European countries had the added advantage that firms with local manufacturing plants were the first to deliver vaccines with proven efficacy; China and Russia also rolled out vaccines early, before final trial results were in.
Others in queue
A number of middle-income countries, such as Turkey, Malaysia, Serbia and El Salvador, have now managed to procure supply to inoculate significant portions of their populations. But the poorest nations are still waiting for anything beyond a trickle of the life-saving doses. Because many lack the financial clout to secure contracts for Covid vaccines on their own, they depend for supplies largely on Covax, an initiative backed by groups including the World Health Organization that was designed to provide fair access to the shots for every country. And Covax has fallen short of its goals.
Covax shortfall
Covax uses funding provided by governments and donors such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to make its own contracts with vaccine manufacturers. But it has struggled to get hold of doses, especially after India — home to the Serum Institute, the world’s biggest vaccine manufacturer — pared back exports to supply the domestic market following a new wave of infections in March. The original aim of Covax was to distribute at least 2 billion doses, two-thirds of them to lower-income nations, by the end of 2021. By August 30, it had shipped just 11 per cent of that.
ALSO READ: How MyGov Covid app morphed into a one-stop vaccination helpdesk
Vaccine diplomacy
China and Russia were early to export vaccines as a tool of diplomacy, and in August China pledged to dramatically expand exports to 2 billion doses this year. In June, leaders of the Group of Seven nations upped their commitments so that in all they’ve promised to provide 2.3 billion shots to developing nations by next year. So far the actual contributions have been paltry. Health advocates say that billions more doses are needed and stressed that the speed of donations is as important as the quantity. They also worried that the flow of supply to the neediest countries would be interrupted by decisions in high-income nations to offer booster shots to people who’ve already been fully inoculated and to younger children.
What’s at stake?
The coronavirus has flourished in some places where vaccines have been scarce. In addition to causing misery locally, that increases the risk of the emergence of additional, worrisome variants, which will inevitably make their way elsewhere and may not be neutralised by existing shots. Many countries short of vaccines are relying on continued lockdowns to suppress the virus, stifling economic activity, while wealthier nations have been opening up. It’s possible that sub-Saharan Africa, where doses are in shortest supply, will be spared the worst effects. Researchers noted in a paper published in July that Covid’s impact has been significantly lower in the region than elsewhere and argued that the main factors are the relative youth of the population and the low numbers of elderly living in long-term care facilities. Still, many African countries are struggling to combat Covid on top of other health threats.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU