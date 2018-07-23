Ayodhya to Colombo via Rameshwaram: Ride IRCTC's new Shri Ramayana Express

has announced a special tourist train 'Shri Ramayana Express', covering all places from to Rameshwaram. The train will run from November 14 from Delhi on the Ramayana circuit to cover the major destinations related to the Hindu epic. All those keen on boarding this train must know that the trip will be operated by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the bookings of which have already opened on Tourism official website- irctctourism.com.

According to the Railway Ministry, will run the 800-seater train from Delhi Safdarjung railway station. The train will complete its journey at Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, in 16 days.

"The train will cover all important destinations associated with the life of Lord Shri in a 16-day all inclusive tour package," it said. This will be spread both in India as well as

Key things to know about Shri Ramayana Express:

1. The entire trip will be priced at Rs 15,120.

2. There are 800 seats up for grabs on the train.

3. The bookings for the trip will be done in standard category only.

4. The package will include travel, accommodation, food and sight-seeing arrangements also, tweeted Piyush Goyal.

5. Tour manager will be accompanying the passengers during the trip, tweeted Piyush Goyal.

6. The train will cover prominent sacred places associated with the life of The 'Sri Ramayana Express' train service will start from Safdarjung railway station in Delhi and make its first stop in En-route, Sri will halt at Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Varanasi, Prayag, Shringaverpur, Chitrakoot, Hampi, Nasik and Rameshwaram.

7. An add-on tour is also designed to visit the places of Ramayana located in According to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal passengers opting for the leg can take a flight to Colombo from Chennai. However, the Sri Lanka leg of the tour will be charged separately.





Some of the destinations that the will cover are:

Ayodhya

is where Lord was born and where his 14-year journey in exile began after King Dashratha granted his youngest wife Kekayi her wish and banished Ram to the forest.

Ayodhya, adjacent to Faizabad city in Uttar Pradesh, now hosts thousands of devotees every year during the festival of Ram Navami. Two of the prominent temples are: Hanuman Garhi Ramkot and Kanak Bhawan temple.



Nandigram

This place is 15 km from Faizabad and is said to be the site where Ram's brother Bharat meditated for his return from exile.

Sitamarhi

The will halt at Sita's birthplace.

Varanasi

Varanasi is one of the most popular pilgrimage point for the Hindus. It is also the constituency of PM Narendra Modi.

Prayag

Prayag is one of the ancient pilgrimage centers of India, and it represents the confluence of the rivers Yamuna and Ganga, near (in) the city of Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Chitrakoot



Chitrakoot is a town in Madhya Pradesh. The town’s spiritual legacy stretches back to legendary ages: It was in these deep forests that Ram, Sita and his brother Lakshman spent a few months of their fourteen years of banishment.

Hampi, Karnataka

Hampi is an important religious centre, housing the Virupaksha Temple, an active Adi Shankara-linked monastery and various monuments belonging to the old city.

Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu

It is said that Ram built a bridge from here across the sea to Lanka to rescue his wife Sita from her abductor Ravana. The Ramanathaswamy Temple, dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva, is at the centre of the town and is closely associated with Ram.



