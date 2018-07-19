Indian Railways gives another chance to 70,000 candidates to apply again

is giving a second chance to 70,000 candidates whose job applications were rejected for uploading faulty photos. The Railway ministry has asked these aspirants to rectify their mistake by July 20.

has received 4.8 million applications for 26,500 posts of assistant loco pilots and technicians.

"We realised that among the total applications that were found ineligible, around 127,000 candidates were found ineligible for invalid pictures. Out of the 127,000 people, now, 70,000 have been asked to make the changes in the pictures and upload them again," Rajesh Dutt Bajpai, Director Information and Publicity, Railway Board said to PTI.

An email and a message have been sent to the 70,000 applicants, who were given a second chance.

The first phase of examination for the various posts will be conducted in September-November. The exams were postponed from May-June due to a high number of applications. The railways took time to scrutinise all the applications.

The will fill up over one lakh vacant posts by March-April next year.

The Railways received around 22.7 million applications for about 110,000 vacancies it had advertised.





