Rioting cases up in 2020 after a downward trend for years, shows data

-
ALSO READ
Story in numbers: Crime rate falls, but women still at risk, shows data
Why aren't you repealing British era sedition law, SC asks Centre
Supreme Court seeks Centre, AG's response on plea challenging sedition law
Delhi riots: HC to hear ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's bail plea in Aug
Sedition law 'misused enormously'; consider repealing it: SC tells govt
-
Incidents of riots registered in India increased by around 12.2 per cent in 2020 compared to the previous year, shows the National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) latest Crime In India, 2020 report. And, the number of people who fell victim to such riots also saw an upsurge by 5.8 per cent.
In 2020, 71,107 cases of offences against public tranquility were registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and rioting accounted for 72.6 per cent of these cases. The total cases of offences against public tranquility have also increased by 12.4 per cent in 2020 than the previous year (63,262 cases in 2019).
India witnessed 51,606 rioting cases in 2020, while the number of riot victims stood at 61,907. This means that the country saw 141 cases and 169 victims of rioting every day in 2020. Of these, Bihar topped the list with 9,422 cases, followed by Maharashtra (9,157) and Uttar Pradesh (6,126).
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has several times claimed that in his tenure the state has been riot free, the last time, on September 19, 2021, while releasing his state's report card. But UP saw a 7.2 per cent surge in rioting cases since 2019 (approximately 16 cases every day), according to the NCRB report.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU