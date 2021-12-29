Rise in active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra alarming: Health Minister Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday expressed concern over the rise in the number of fresh as well as active COVID-19 cases in the state, and termed it as an alarming situation.

Talking to reporters here, Tope urged people and authorities to exercise caution.

He said in the last 8-10 days, the active cases in the state stood in the range of 5,000-6,000.

On Tuesday, the state had 11,492 active cases. On Wednesday, the number of active cases could rise over 20,000, he said.

The rise in active cases in the state is alarming, the minister said.

He also expressed concern over the fast doubling rate of cases in the state, and the rising number of infections in Mumbai.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 2,172 fresh cases, up by 50 per cent from 1,426 infections recorded a day before, and 22 new deaths, the health department earlier said.

With these additions, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 66,61,486, while the death toll increased to 1,41,476, it said.

