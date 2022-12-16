Rise in X-ray machines for checks eased T3 congestion: Jyotiraditya Scindia

-
ALSO READ
All agencies taking actions to mitigate congestion at airports: Scindia
Scindia to execute power show during Amit Shah's Gwalior visit on Oct 16
Airports rearranging departures, arrivals to avoid congestion: Scindia
Over 90 airports in India to be carbon-neutral by 2024, says Scindia
Delhi airport congestion: AAI asks DIAL to explain "deficiency in services"
-
Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said increasing the number of X-ray machines for baggage checks to 18 is a "major reason" for easing congestion at Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport.
In recent weeks, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital has been grappling with congestion, resulting in long waiting hours for passengers and many of them have been complaining about the situation on social media.
Against this backdrop, all agencies concerned are taking action, including increasing the number of security personnel at the gates, to reduce the congestion amid rising domestic air passenger traffic.
"Within 9 days, @DelhiAirport has installed 5 x-ray machines at the security-check area, taking the total to 18 ATRS/x-ray machines a major reason behind ease in congestion at T3," Scindia said in a tweet.
On Thursday, members of a Parliamentary panel questioned officials of Delhi airport operator DIAL (Delhi International Airport Ltd) about congestion at the airport and they assured the committee that the issues will be resolved by the end of this month.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 22:54 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU