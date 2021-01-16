RML Hospital's resident doctors association apprehensive about Covaxin

The Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital's (RMLH's) Resident Doctor Association (RDA) has officially sent a letter to the hospital administration, saying doctors of the hospital are apprehensive about Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, which is the only vaccine being used at the vaccination centre.

"As of now, we can only take Covaxin, otherwise no vaccine at all," said an RML RDA official while speaking with Business Standard.

"It is not that we think that Covaxin is inferior, it's just that the shot hasn't covered all the phases of trials, unlike Covishield," he said.

"We gauged the mood of the doctors and have accordingly written the letter. We expect a response by Monday," he added.

The Covaxin controversy has been around ever since the government gave the shot an "emergency approval" under a "clinical trial mode." This means that the vaccine is still in Phase-3 trials, except all volunteers will get the vaccine instead of some getting the placebo. The vaccine has been embroiled in controversy, ever since it was approved based on primate data.

Business Standard had earlier reported that would be liable to compensate volunteers under the Drugs Rules 2019, which was revealed today in the consent form asking health care workers to take part in the trial.